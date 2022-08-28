GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video

A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.

In a new video uploaded to the TeaserPlay YouTube channel, a fan-made trailer for Grand Theft Auto 4 in Unreal Engine 5 was shown off. Using the latest version of Epic's game engine, TeaserPlay was able to create a concept for what GTA 4 could look like on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Obviously, what is being shown here isn't an actual game, but it's more of a tone piece for this potential remake. Despite this, the video is still full of plenty of callbacks to the original GTA 4 and prominently features the main protagonist Nico Bellic backed by music from the game's score.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

Likely the most impressive part about this GTA 4 remake video comes with the various looks at Liberty City that we get. While the iconic city has always been well-detailed, the lighting and depth that the locale now boasts with Unreal Engine 5 makes it look better than ever before.

Since this is merely a fan-made project, it stands to reason that an official remake of GTA 4 from Rockstar would look drastically than what has been shown here. And while that's an exciting thing to think about, sadly, such a project isn't anything that we should get too excited about. Perhaps one day, though, Rockstar will give fans a proper remake of GTA 4 so that the popular installment can get a formal revival.

What do you think about this new fan remake of Grand Theft Auto 4? And are you holding out hope that Rockstar will remake the game properly down the road? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.