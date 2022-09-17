GTA 5 Fans Reflect On Nine Year Anniversary

Grand Theft Auto V is now nine years old and fans are reflecting on the game's launch in 2013. By the time Rockstar Games had announced Grand Theft Auto V in 2011, it had felt like an eternity since the last Grand Theft Auto game. Many were chomping at the bit to see how Rockstar would follow up the acclaimed predecessor and what leaps in technology the new open-world game would offer. In reality, it had only been about three and a half years and they had released games like Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire before announcing it. Now, fans have been waiting for a crumb of information about Grand Theft Auto VI for nine years, it certainly makes the wait between GTA 4 and 5 a bit comical now.

Nevertheless, fans took to social media today to celebrate Grand Theft Auto V. The game released on September 17th, 2013 and became the fastest selling entertainment product in history by earning $800 million in sales in 24 hours and $1 billion in 3 days. The game was showered with praise from fans and critics alike thanks to its expansive campaign and the success only continued with the release of GTA Online, a mode that released a few weeks later in October 2013 to give time for fans to experience the story. To date, the game has sold over 170 million copies and is still going strong as the game receives regular online updates and has released on three different generations of consoles. Its immense success has essentially granted Rockstar Games the ability to do whatever it wants and take as much time as it needs for its follow-up game.

Rockstar Games confirmed earlier this year that the next Grand Theft Auto is in development and has been for quite some time. We don't know anything about it aside from rumors that say it will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie and Clyde-like due for the game's playable characters. It's likely the game is still years away from releasing, but hopefully, it won't be long until we get our first glimpse of it.

