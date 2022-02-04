Grand Theft Auto 6 Confirmed By Rockstar Games

It has been an incredibly long time coming, but Rockstar Games has confirmed today that it’s working on Grand Theft Auto 6. Although this wasn’t the specific name that Rockstar gave to the project, the studio did reveal that it’s working on the next mainline entry in the GTA series. While details are still sparse when it comes to this new Grand Theft Auto title, the news surely comes as a relief to those who have been waiting for a confirmation that Rockstar is working on what will become GTA 6.

In a new message on Rockstar’s website today, the studio gave fans an idea of what it has coming up in the pipeline next following the long support that Grand Theft Auto V has received. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” Rockstar confirmed. “We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.



As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/ia0WAnKPhR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

By all accounts, Rockstar confirming that it will make another Grand Theft Auto game isn’t shocking in the slightest. After all, the reason that Grand Theft Auto V was supported for so long is because it’s one of the best-selling games of all-time. For Rockstar to never make a sequel to that best-seller was just something that was absolutely not going to happen.

Now that Rockstar has formally revealed that it’s making Grand Theft Auto 6, though, questions from fans will immediately turn to the title’s launch date. Unfortunately, given how little news we have to work off of at the moment, it still seems like the game will be quite far away. In the past, some rumors and reports that we have heard have suggested that GTA 6 might not end up releasing until all the way in 2024 or 2025. Even if this proves to be true, hopefully, now that the game has formally been confirmed, Rockstar can at the very least give us an official reveal trailer to watch at some point in the near future.

Are you thrilled to see that Rockstar has now at the very least made clear that it’s working on the next Grand Theft Auto game? Let me know your reactions to this news either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.