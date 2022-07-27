GTA 6 Report Reveals New Details on Female Protagonist and Release

A high-profile new report associated with GTA 6 has detailed a number of new aspects associated with the next Grand Theft Auto game. Notably, the long-awaited title has once again been said to center around a female protagonist, which is something that we have heard rumors of in the past. Additionally, the game will also be set in a much different setting compared to that of GTA 5, and should instead have much more in common with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

According to a report from Bloomberg, GTA 6 is indeed going to have a playable female protagonist, which will be a first for the series. This character is said to be Latin American in descent and also won't be the only playable character. Instead, GTA 6 will center around a pair of protagonists, both of whom are thieves. The report in question compared the two characters to that of Bonnie and Clyde.

Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from the most recent re-release of GTAV and quietly canceled an online mode called Cops 'n' Crooks after the George Floyd protests. Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female Latina protagonist — the first playable woman in modern Rockstar history — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 27, 2022

As for the setting, GTA 6 is said to primarily take place in a fictitious version of Miami. As mentioned, this is a setting that Rockstar has explored in the past with GTA: Vice City, so it seems like the next Grand Theft Auto title could take us back to this locale. The report from Bloomberg doesn't specifically state that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, but we have heard other reports and rumors in the past claim that this will be the case.

Lastly, in regard to the release of GTA 6, Bloomberg states that work on the project has been going slower than expected. However, the reason for this pace is because Rockstar as a whole has been trying to overhaul its culture. Some of these alterations include a company-wide push to eliminate crunch and minimize overtime, which should lead to developers feeling less burnt out. So while GTA 6 might take a bit longer to release than expected, at least the game's creation isn't coming at the cost of its creators.

For now, Bloomberg states that GTA 6 is two years from release at a minimum, which means that 2024 is the earliest in which we could play it for ourselves. Given how many games have been delayed in recent years, though, it seems more likely that the title won't arrive until after this window. Either way, whenever Grand Theft Auto 6 does release, it should come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and potentially PC.

How do you feel about all of this new information related to GTA 6? Are you getting more excited about the game now that new details are coming to light? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.