New GTA Online Tease Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

GTA Online is almost eight years old, but its ability to generate Rockstar Games money means the developer continues to support it. When this support will come to an end, remains to be seen, but it won't be anytime soon. Speaking to GTA Net, Rockstar Games teased that it has a few things it's working on for GTA Online that players will see later this year, including new Halloween content. Adding to this, Rockstar Games teased Grand Theft Auto fans that it also has some "exciting new updates" coming beyond 2021.

"We’ve got a few things planned this year which we think will be really fun for the community to take part in, as well as some new activities for Halloween, and some exciting new updates beyond that," said Rockstar Games.

Rockstar continued:

"We also wanted to take a moment to thank the entire community for continuing to support GTA Online. We’ve been humbled by the incredible response to Los Santos Tuners. We’re always checking out Crews running their own meets and generally immersing themselves in car culture, and bringing that back to GTA Online is something we’ve wanted to do for a while. With the number of players requesting that we bring a car-focused update to GTA Online, the time felt right to celebrate that side of the game. It’s always been important to us that players can get in touch and let us know the kinds of things they’d like to see in the game."

For now, it remains to be seen what this content is, and it's unclear how much of this is pure and utter marketing speak. That said, it's enough to have fans of the game excited.

GTA Online is available via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, with native ports scheduled to arrive on November 11. For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto and all things in gaming and general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.