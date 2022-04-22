GTA 5 Liberty City Secret Discovered Nine Years After Release

✖

Almost nine years after its initial release on the PS3 and Xbox 360, a new GTA 5 secret has been discovered in the game, and it involves Liberty City, the setting of both GTA III and GTA 4, and the series' fictional take on New York City. As you may know, GTA 5 and GTA Online both take place, primarily, in Los Santos, the series' fictional take on Los Angeles. In other words, it's physically impossible to see the skyline of Liberty City from any window in Los Santos, but you can in one specific window in the game.

The Liberty City Easter Egg was discovered by "Numbeur_Ouane" over on Twitter and requires players to go to the Opium Nights hotel at night. From here, if you look through a specific window, you'll look at and see the Liberty City skyline. Not only is this an homage, but it's clearly a play-on-words with "Opium," as it's a drug that causes hallucinations.

What's strange about this Easter Egg is that it's only in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. It's not in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Why? We don't know. It's an odd distinction, but a seemingly inconsequential one.

Liberty City aperçue à Los Santos !

Un petit easter egg sympa trouvé par @Numbeur_Ouane. Attention, il ne s'agit pas d'un teasing, mais seulement d'un easter egg sympa disponible uniquement sur #GTAV/#GTA5 et #GTAOnline sur PS4, Xbox One et PC. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wNxluLgNa6 — Rockstar Mag’ (@Rockstar_Mag) April 19, 2022

As always, we will keep you updated when and if more information on the Easter Egg surfaces. Of course, it's quite possible someone, somewhere already knew about this, but this seems to be the first time it's ever been documented. It's also worth noting that it's not clear how long exactly this has been in the game. For all we know, it could be a new addition, which would be interesting if it was considering the rumors that GTA Online is getting a Liberty City expansion this summer.

Feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you know about this Easter Egg? Do you think this is a tease for what's to come?