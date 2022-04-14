GTA 6 Insider Shares Good News About Release Date

According to a prominent Rockstar Games insider, GTA 6’s release date isn’t as far away as everyone thinks. Many Grand Theft Auto fans are operating under the assumption that the next Grand Theft Auto game is still very far away, which is a reasonable expectation considering that the game has yet to even be revealed. With GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 — the most recent games from Rockstar Games — two years separated the reveal and release. There’s no reason to expect this pattern to break, which would mean there’s no reason to expect that GTA 6 is anything closer than two years away. Apparently, it is though, which is good news for Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to play the game.

The report comes the way of Tez2, who recently relayed word that the game is only 12 to 18 months away from releasing, which would mean it’s releasing sometime next year. The insider teased this information responding to rumors that GTA 6 was rebooted in 2020, which, if true, would mean the game is nowhere near release. According to Tez2 though, these rumors aren’t true.

“In current times where you hear of Rockstar improving working conditions and trying to reduce crunch do you really think a reboot would happen when we are like a year or a year and a half from release,” said the insider.

This is the best news Grand Theft Auto fans have heard about GTA 6 in a while, as previous rumors have suggested its release date was probably going to be in the back half of this decade, and this may end up being the case, but the Tez2 is about as reliable as they come when it comes to Rockstar Games. Despite this, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it’s also subject to change, and internal release date targets change all the time. That said, and for what it’s worth, we’ve heard a similar timeframe.

