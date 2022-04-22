GTA 6 Rumor Teases Incredible Graphics

✖

A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds, largely because of the incredible graphics it seemingly teases. The latest rumor about the new Grand Theft Auto game in development comes the way of Chris Klippel of Rockstar Magazine. According to Klippel, the new GTA game is going to be using the latest engine of RAGE, the engine Rockstar uses for not just Grand Theft Auto, but Red Dead Redemption. In other words, it's the engine that gave us Red Dead Redemption 2, the most impressive open-world game to date from a design and visuals perspective, which is impressive considering it will be four years old this year.

Klippel describes the graphical output the engine is producing as "quite incredible" and describes the engine as "ahead of its time." Adding to this, Klippel makes a bold claim, which is that Rockstar Games is aiming to outperform Unreal Engine 5, the new next-gen version of Unreal Engine. Based on things we've heard from various developers across the industry, Unreal Engine 5 is an incredible engine, which is why so many studios are dumping proprietary tech to use it.

If GTA 6 is running on the latest iteration of the RAGE engine, and there's no reason to expect it not to, it's going to play and feel very similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. That said, it sounds like Rockstar is squeezing even more out of the engine in terms of graphical fidelity and performance.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While nothing here is shocking, which is to say it's all not just plausible, but probable, it doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial rumblings.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto VI -- including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well -- click here.