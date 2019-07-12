Grand Theft Auto V Teased Red Dead Redemption 2 Long Before Rockstar Announced It

Often developers will tease future projects in their current games, and it looks like Rockstar Games did just that for Red Dead Redemption 2 with Grand Theft Auto V. That said, until now, the tease has gone under the radar, but an eagle-eyed fan over on Reddit has discovered what surely is a hint at what would inevitably become Red Dead Redemption 2.

In Grand Theft Auto V there’s a trail location dubbed “Arthur’s Pass Trails.” For those that don’t know: the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2 is Arthur Morgan. In other words, the San Andreas park seems to be a direct reference to Arthur or it’s simply a major coincidence, but these things rarely are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this isn’t the only Red Dead Redemption Easter egg in the game. There’s also a book in Franklin’s house called “Red Dead Redemption,” written by J. Marston. Of course, this doesn’t mean the series take place in the same universe. In fact, it seems they don’t given that the cities in Red Dead Redemption have different names than they do in GTA. Bully and Grand Theft Auto appear to share the same universe, but that’s it.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen systems. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4 and Xbox One. You can read more about the latter below, courtesy of our official review:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go” reads a snippet from the review. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”