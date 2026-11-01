Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Upgrade From GTA 5 and RDR2 That Every Fan Wanted

Rockstar Games has confirmed a GTA 6 upgrade from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 that every Grand Theft Auto fan was hoping for. Of course, GTA 6 is going to have many upgrades and changes from GTA 5 and other previous Grand Theft Auto games, given how long it’s been since GTA 5, let alone the games before it. And of course, because GTA 6 has an unprecedented budget. This new upgrade wasn’t a matter of whether it would be possible technically, but whether Rockstar Games would go for it. Thankfully for the many GTA fans who have been asking for it since the game was revealed, it has gone for it.

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In addition to confirming a new change to police in GTA 6, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the time of day will be substantially longer in GTA 5 than it is in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. In the latter especially, Red Dead Redemption has some beautiful sunsets, jaw-dropping storms, and some very atmospheric nights, but all of it comes and then is gone in the blink of an eye because the in-game clock moves far too fast. Whether this will be completely alleviated in GTA 6 remains to be seen, but it will be improved.

While Rockstar Games has confirmed via Edge that the day-and-night cycle of GTA 6 will be much longer than its previous games, it hasn’t detailed how much longer. Estimates based on previous leaks have suggested days will last two hours and 24 minutes. If this is true, days will be 3x longer, a huge upgrade. This hasn’t been confirmed, though.

As you would expect, Grand Theft Auto fans are excited about this news. While it may seem like a small feature, it’s important for immersion, and it’s something fans have been hoping. There is next to nothing in Red Dead Redemption 2 to criticize, but the length of days was certainly something that could be used against the game.

“I hope this means that the sunsets will last a little longer. I loved the ones in RDR2, but they went by so quickly,” writes one Grand Theft Auto fan of the news.

“Thank God,” adds another fan. “I always like the day, not the night. It always comes faster and stays longer.” A third fan further adds, “Thank f***, this was my only issue with Red Dead Redemption 2…”

In addition to make a wide range of upgrades and changes, Rockstar Games also is bringing back plenty from its previous games as well. To this end, it recently confirmed that a feature from Grand Theft Auto 4 is set to return in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.