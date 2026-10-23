GTA 6 Reveals Most Controversial Parody in Rockstar Games History

GTA 6 has revealed the most controversial parody in Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto history. The latter has parodied many real-life brands and people over the years. Some of the most famous examples of this are Cluckin’ Bell, a parody of KFC and Taco Bell, and iFruit, a parody of the iPhone. These aren’t contentious, though. There are some contentious ones, such as Ammu-Nation, which mocks American gun culture, but nothing too controversial. The series has rather proven controversial over the years for its mere existence and content. To this end, GTA 3 was at the heart of the video game panic of the early 2000s, and who could forget about the Hot Coffee Scandal of GTA: San Andreas.

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For GTA 6, though, Rockstar Games looks poised to parody OnlyFans. While Miami and the contentious subscription service are sometimes associated, particularly within Internet culture, there doesn’t appear to be a relation here. In other words, this particular parody appears to have less to do with the setting, but the simple fact that this is the first Grand Theft Auto game to release since the inception and proliferation of OF. Alone, this is a contentious parody, but how it’s handled could also prove contentious. Right now, we don’t know what the plans are for it, but we do know the parody exists.

We know this thanks to an eagle-eyed fan who noticed it in the GTA 6 extended look. More specifically, a fan noticed a QR code for “Peekhole,” which appears on the “Make It Rain Mondays” poster outside of the Jack of Hearts strip club. Not only do the context and name point to this being an OF parody, but the logo itself resembles the OF logo from 2016 to 2021. Right now, the code can be scanned, but it just brings you to the game’s official website.

A Detail or a Larger Part of the Game?

The top comment on the Reddit post above points out that these could be scannable QR codes in-game that tie into content, such as a Strangers and Freaks-style mission. This is just speculation, but it seems potentially likely given that we know, thanks to various leaks and media for the game itself, Rockstar Games has put a lot of emphasis on the in-game phone and the in-game social media. It is also possible, though, that this will be simply world-building and parody dressing for the game’s detail-rich world.

What we do know for sure is that Rockstar Games is bringing back a feature from Grand Theft Auto IV. Meanwhile, it looks like every physical release of the game is going to come with a GTA 5 and RDR2-style collector’s map.

Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of Rockstar Games parodying OF?