Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Brings Back Grand Theft Auto IV Feature

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is set to bring back a feature that debuted in Grand Theft Auto IV, which many fans consider the best game in the series to date. Despite this, it is sometimes the forgotten game in the series because it’s been largely stranded on older, mostly inaccessible hardware. The trilogy is regularly re-released, and GTA 5 is both the latest game in the series and the second best-selling game of all time. GTA 4 exists somewhere in the middle of these, but it shouldn’t be forgotten. It’s not just the highest-rated game in the series, but it laid much of the groundwork for the modern Grand Theft Auto experience.

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To this end, in Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar Games introduced the National Office of Security Enforcement, also known as NOOSE, a federal executive department meant to parody the United States Department of Homeland Security. And it plays a major role in the story of GTA 4. More than that, though, it is the unit that is deployed at higher Wanted Levels.

In GTA 5, NOOSE returns, but it doesn’t play the same role narratively as it does in the game’s predecessor. That said, NOOSE is also deployed at higher Wanted Levels. And we know it’s back in GTA 6 because it appears in the launch trailer of the game. More precisely, its Tactical Response Unit appears, teasing big chases with law enforcement.

GTA 6 Official Information and Leaks

This feature comes along with confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI will have a new feature that no previous Rockstar Games game has had before, including not just GTA, but any Red Dead Redemption game.

This is on the official front. On the unofficial front, a new leak has revealed a collector’s map that is supposedly coming with every purchase of a standard copy of the game. This would be noteworthy because physical editions are disc-less, and it would be an exclusive item for the standard version. As you may know, the $100 version, which locks some content behind it, is digital only. As a result, those who purchase the $100 version can’t get the collector’s map without purchasing it second-hand or getting another $80 copy.

As for NOOSE, it’s not surprising to see it back. What remains to be seen is how differently it’s implemented. With GTA 6, Rockstar Games has completely overhauled cops and other law enforcement, with a far more advanced and immersive system. When NOOSE shows up in GTA 5 or GTA 4, it’s hardly immersive or realistic, so it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games balances this.