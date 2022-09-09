GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss

Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.

One of the people looking forward to Grand Theft Auto VI is Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former head of Nintendo of America. He was one of the key people behind the brand during the Wii era and left the company a couple years after the release of the Nintendo Switch. In an interview with Fanbyte, Fils-Aimé noted how he was a big Grand Theft Auto fan during the PS2 era, but didn't play Grand Theft Auto IV or V due to being so busy working at Nintendo. However, he hopes to spend a lot of time with Grand Theft Auto VI when it releases.

"On my PS2, I played a ton of Grand Theft Auto," said Fils-Aimé. "I have not played since and part of it is having the time. Especially [with] console gaming, it was challenging during my time at Nintendo and it's even challenging now given all the other stuff I do. I would love to get engaged to that next Grand Theft Auto experience when it comes out and to spend dedicated time on it."

Rockstar Games has already confirmed that it's hard at work on the next Grand Theft Auto, but no one knows when it's coming out. Some recent updates to Red Dead Redemption 2 have left some speculating that a reveal could be happening soon, but it's nothing more than pure speculation. As of right now, it seems like Rockstar is putting all of its effort into the next GTA game and reducing support on its other titles.

