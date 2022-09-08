Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games

It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.

As such, Rockstar Games has updated its list of credits for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online within the game. The list now opens with the following message: "Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped create Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online." While this could simply just be a way to accurately reflect everyone who worked on the game after it released, many speculate that this means Red Dead Redemption 2 is truly over. A similar list was released for GTA Online just a couple of days ago and while it wasn't certain what this meant, these sudden updates have many speculating that Rockstar is transitioning all of its focus to Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar has already confirmed the game is happening and that it has been ramping up development for a while now, but no one knows when we'll see it, let alone when it could release. If Rockstar really is doing some housekeeping on older projects to prioritize Grand Theft Auto VI, maybe we will hear something soon.

There's a chance Grand Theft Auto VI could be revealed next month ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call, something that has historically happened with other Rockstar reveals. The sudden acknowledgments of the game over the year has also led many to believe Rockstar is planning to reveal it sooner rather than later, otherwise it wouldn't make much sense to break their silence. Only time will tell, but Rockstar does seem to be planning for something.

