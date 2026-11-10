GTA 6 Performance and PS5 Pro Details Revealed by Rockstar

At long last, Rockstar Games has revealed how Grand Theft Auto 6 will perform on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, while also detailing the upgrades that have been made for PS5 Pro. Leading up to release, one of the biggest questions that many fans have had about GTA 6 has been tied to its performance. While it has been a foregone conclusion that the game wouldn’t run at 60 frames per second, it’s not been known whether players should expect a performance level closer to 30 or 40 FPS. Now, we finally have specifics, along with other info on features that will be exclusive to either version of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared in a new press release, Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 targets 30 FPS across both Xbox and PS5 consoles. For those on PS5 Pro, the studio didn’t say that it will allow for increased performance options, but the upgraded hardware will be able to provide improvements to fidelity and ray-tracing, while also taking advantage of its PSSR technology. Rockstar went on to also talk about the PS5 iteration of GTA 6, in particular, stressing that it believes it’s the best place to play the game.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants,” Rockstar wrote.

“The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro,” the studio continued. “Grand Theft Auto 6 for PS5 includes high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times, making Grand Theft Auto 6 play best on PlayStation 5 consoles.”

As for those playing on Xbox, Rockstar also mentioned that it will be the only platform that allows for cloud play with Grand Theft Auto 6. Players will be able to stream the game to either Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One platforms rather than downloading it in full. While there will be some compromises when it comes to playing in this way, it’s still nice to see that this functionality will be available at launch, especially given Xbox’s emphasis on cloud gaming in recent years.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally release next week on November 19th, with pre-loading for the game now available. If you’re looking to begin downloading it for yourself this week, here’s roughly how long it should take to complete based on your own internet speed.