GTA6: How Long It Will Take to Download The Game Based on Your Internet Speed

We are just a few weeks away from the eagerly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI and as we get closer to the game’s arrival, we get more information about what to expect, especially when it comes to the specs. On Tuesday, Rockstar Games revealed that the hotly anticipated entry in the franchise would require a huge amount of storage — around 212 GBs if we’re being specific. That makes it an absolutely massive game which means it’s going to require some significant download time and now, we have a breakdown of exactly how much time it’s going to take depending on your internet speed.

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According to Complex Pop Culture, some people are going to have a significant time investment when it comes to downloading Grand Theft Auto VI. If your internet speed is 1 Gbps, good news, things will move along fast for you at around 28 minutes. 500 Mbps folks, you will clock in just shy of an hour at 57 minutes. But everyone else, expect hours or, in the case of folks on 10 Mbps, days. Those folks are looking at 47 hours, 7 minutes. We don’t even want to know what those download times look like for people whose internet is even slower.

Here’s how long it will take you to download ‘GRAND THEFT AUTO VI’ based on your internet speed… 🛜



🔘 47 hours, 7 minutes (10 Mbps)

🔘 18 hours, 51 minutes (25 Mbps)

🔘 9 hours, 25 minutes (50 Mbps)

🔘 4 hours, 43 minutes (100 Mbps)

🔘 57 minutes (500 Mbps)

🔘 28 minutes (1… pic.twitter.com/YUpwJQkSOA — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 3, 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI Players Can Get a Head Start On Those Massive Download Times

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

While those download times are daunting for players who may have slower internet speeds, there is a bit of a silver lining. Preloads of the game will start on November 10th. That means that fans can start downloading the game ahead of its actual release so that should help with some of those really long download times — especially for players whose internet speeds are slower than the ones charted by Complex Pop Culture. Of course, it is probably worth keeping in mind that there could be other factors that influence download times, including the overall number of people trying to download in general as well as any other traffic on your internet.

But from everything we’ve seen so far, the game will be worth the wait and the massive download size. The showcase and trailers we’ve seen for the game have made it clear that Grand Theft Auto VI is offering some extremely high-quality graphics. The game looks very, very good, and if it plays as smoothly and as cleanly as it looks, add to that the story details, once you’re deep into the game the time it took to get to playing will be something you won’t even think about.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set for release on November 19th on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.