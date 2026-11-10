GTA 6 Pre-Loading Is Officially Live as the Game Goes Gold

In case there was any lingering doubt about releasing on time, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have announced this week that Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially gone gold. For those unfamiliar with this term, it means that Rockstar has now finished its initial development on GTA 6 and confirms that the game will be arriving on schedule. And as a result of this milestone, those who have already pre-purchased the latest Grand Theft Auto installment can now begin downloading it ahead of its impending launch.

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As of this moment, pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto 6 has gone live across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game comes in at a whopping 212GB across both platforms, which means that it will take up the majority of the SSD space that each allows for. While those who bought the game digitally can begin downloading now, Rockstar says that retail copies of GTA 6, which merely contain a code in a box, should be going out soon. Once received, these codes can be redeemed on PS5 or Xbox platforms to begin the pre-loading process as well.

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While Rockstar is now finished with its work on GTA 6, the studio is by no means completely done with the project. In fact, launch is merely the start for GTA 6 in many ways. Moving forward, Rockstar is expected to release an entirely new version of GTA Online within GTA 6 that will give the game a multiplayer component. This feature, alongside countless other updates that will surely improve GTA 6 in other ways, will roll out in the months and years to come.

Beyond this, Grand Theft Auto 6 will also eventually be coming to PC as well. Historically, it takes Rockstar Games a couple of years to release PC ports of its games, but reports suggest that this might not be the case with GTA 6. Instead, the PC edition of the game is claimed to be launching as soon as early 2027. Although Rockstar hasn’t verified this just yet, it will be worth keeping in mind moving forward.

In case you weren’t already counting down the minutes, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next week on November 19th. The game won’t unlock until midnight local time in varying time zones, which means that it will become available in some regions ahead of others. As such, if you don’t want to be spoiled on certain aspects of GTA 6 on social media, be sure to mute specific keywords so that you can go in blind on the experience for yourself.