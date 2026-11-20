Initial sales numbers for Grand Theft Auto 6 have now been revealed by developer Rockstar Games, and they’re absolutely staggering. Leading up to the launch of GTA 6, it was already known that the game was going to be a surefire hit. By all viewable metrics pre-launch, GTA 6 was poised to not only be one of the biggest video games ever, but could also shatter records for the entertainment industry at large. Now, after merely one day on the market, we know that Rockstar achieved this goal.

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In a new press release, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has already sold over 32.5 million copies. This total is based purely on units sold pre-release, too, which means that this tally has undoubtedly only gone up. As a result, this has led to Rockstar bringing in an astounding $3.79 billion in sales on day-one. This not only sets a new record for a video game launch, but also validates that GTA 6 is the biggest entertainment release ever across all mediums.

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games

with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” said Rockstar president Sam Houser of the game’s launch. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

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To put this success into further context, when Grand Theft Auto 5 released back in 2013, it set unfathomable records for itself at the time. On its first day of availability, GTA 5 brought in $800 million, selling north of 11 million units right away. In hindsight, these numbers now pale in comparison to the money and unit sales of Grand Theft Auto 6, as they’ve nearly tripled or quadrupled these past totals.

One of the biggest reasons that GTA 6 has been able to make so much money is because of the game’s pricing. Compared to GTA 5, which sold at a price of $60, GTA 6 is going for $80 for its standard edition. Its Ultimate Edition, however, is even more costly and sells for $100. Given the exclusive content that comes with the Ultimate Edition, many fans opted to just pay the $20 difference and get the higher-end version of the game. This $100 price, when combined with the high quantity of sales, has allowed GTA 6 to already be pushing near $4B in sales.

Looking ahead, this success for Grand Theft Auto 6 is only going to continue to grow. Not only will the game undoubtedly keep selling at a high rate, but Rockstar certainly plans to release a new version of GTA Online, which is the hugely popular multiplayer mode from GTA 5 in GTA 6. Details on when this revamped version of GTA Online might launch haven’t been given, but reports have said it’s on track to go live in 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.