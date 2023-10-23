Grand Theft Auto Fans Divided Over GTA 6 Single-Player DLC Leak

According to a new report from a reliable source, GTA 6 will be getting single-player DLC, something GTA 5 did not receive, but something GTA 4 had. In other words, there’s precedent of both single-player DLC support and no single-player DLC support. That said, many GTA fans were disappointed about the lack of single-player DLC for GTA 5. If you were one of these fans you’ll be happy to hear a new report Rockstar Games isn’t making this mistake twice. According to the report, which comes the way of Tez2, the plan was for GTA 5 to have single-player DLC, but the unexpected massive success of GTA Online caused a pivot and these plans were scrapped. The insider claims this won’t be a problem this time around and Rockstar Games is prepared to support the single-player of the game as well as the online component.

“Rockstar had episodic content, aka single-player DLC, planned for V way before release,” said the insider. “Plans changed around mid to late 2014. You may have heard of the three episodes they were planning, but there was more too. The point is Rockstar was going with the same plan they had for IV. GTA Online booming was unexpected. Now, for VI, it’s different. It won’t be unexpected. And from what we’ve heard and what Jason Schreier said, Rockstar is already going with the same plan before. Episodic content with new map updates and expansions. Which would help reduce crunch. So I think we are gonna see single-player updates as frequent as online updates. And the first major DLC within a year or two from launch.”

So, how is any of this bad news? Well, some fans over on the GTA 6 Reddit page have interpreted this to mean that “large portions” of the game will be cut and release later as DLC. This take is the most voted up reply to a post relaying all of the news above, so it’s clearly held by others. That said, it’s of course balanced with those excited the game’s single-player will be supported after release.

As for the claim, there’s nothing to it. It’s just speculation. In fact, it’s not really how game development works. DLC just being content cut from the main game and repackaged is a conspiracy theory as old as DLC, but based on our numerous conversations with developers, it’s never how it works. Sometimes content that would be cut otherwise ends up as DLC, but once the main game is planned out, it doesn’t start to get cut up and primed for DLC releases. Could this happening here? Sure, but there’s no evidence of it. What’s more likely is this content will be worked on after launch and is content players would never see if not for DLC.

