GTA 6 Online Release Window Detailed by Reputable Insider

A reputable source has shared new information on the launch window for Grand Theft Auto 6’s multiplayer component. Upon its release later this year, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will only feature a single-player option. In the future, though, it’s expected that the game will end up getting a new version of GTA Online, which is the hugely popular standalone multiplayer offering that arrived alongside GTA 5. And while specifics of when this new version of GTA Online might arrive have yet to be shared by Rockstar, more details have come to light from someone who seemingly has knowledge of the studio’s plans.

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Speaking to Bloomberg, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy revealed that the streaming giant has been speaking frequently with Rockstar prior to the release of GTA 6. Not only has Clancy said that the company has advised Rockstar on how it should approach working with creators on GTA 6, but he also mentioned the game’s multiplayer, which he asserted will arrive in 2027. Further details from Clancy regarding this release of GTA Online for GTA 6 weren’t provided, but this is one of the first instances in which we’ve heard about the plans for the upcoming multiplayer.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators,” Clancy said of the upcoming game. “You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.”

Although this 2027 release window shouldn’t be taken as official just yet, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Clancy would have some insight into Rockstar’s upcoming plans. Given how prominent GTA Online has been on Twitch for over a decade at this point, Clancy and Twitch have undoubtedly been informed to some degree about what’s on the horizon. To that end, there’s a good chance that 2027 is the release window for the new iteration of GTA Online, although this strategy could end up changing in the future.

What will be curious to see is whether or not GTA Online comes to GTA 6 in advance of the game’s port to PC. While GTA 6 will initially only be available on consoles, Rockstar hasn’t shied away from the fact that it will one day bring the game to PC. Whether or not this port will also drop in 2027 isn’t yet known, but it could make sense for this version to roll out in tandem with GTA Online.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6 itself, the game is now roughly two months away from its arrival on November 19th, and will be playable across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

[H/T IGN]