Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Upcoming Spooky Season Update Adds Oogie Boogie, Other Frightening Favorites

Fans of Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley are no strangers to the cozy life simulator’s regular content drops. Since exiting early access in late 2023, the popular Animal Crossing-like entry has rarely gone more than a month or so without adding to its whimsical world with free updates, paid DLCs, and other releases – big and small – to keep players immersed in its Disney-themed magic.

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Loyal valley visitors may still be enjoying the previous paid add-on, Honeyglow Woods – which allowed them to befriend Winnie the Pooh and his anthropomorphic pals – but they’ll want to wrap up any unfinished Hundred Acre Wood-inspired tasks and activities in preparation for the prolific game’s next batch of content.

On September 23rd, Dreamlight Valley will kick off its annual Halloween festivities with Season of Scares, a free update packed with expectedly spooky characters, costumes, challenges, rewards, and more. First up, fans can look forward to tackling a new Star Path. Completing the track, dubbed Haunting Elegance, will unlock Halloween-inspired outfits, decorations, and furniture. The Premium Shop will be similarly stocked with spooky cosmetic items, including a new pet companion, Cinderella‘s feisty feline Lucifer.

Of course, the big draw is a new story-driven questline offering weekly challenges, mini-games, exclusive rewards, and, ultimately, new characters you can add to the valley. As the story goes, players will be tasked with investigating a mysterious mirror that suddenly appears in Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Stepping into the enigmatic item then transports them to a secret lair occupied by none other than fan-favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas baddie Oogie Boogie.

Fans of the Tim Burton-produced Halloween/Christmas classic have long clamored for more content from the film that previously brought Jack Skellington and his lady love Sally to the valley. Further details on the questline are scarce, but it has been confirmed that completing it will allow players to add both Oogie Boogie, as well as Jack’s beloved ghost pup Zero, to their worlds.

Those interested in hanging out with Oogie Boogie after the event ends will want to watch their calendars, as they must begin the first quest in the story by November 4th. Miss the limited six-week window, which opens with the update’s September 23rd release, and Gameloft says you’ll need to wait until next year for another opportunity to bring the burlap sack baddie into the valley.

Seasons of Scares also sees the return of popular limited-time events “Trick-or-Treat” and the “Haunted Floating Festival,” which will be available October 14th through the 31st. Beyond fright-filled content, the update’s also promising a number of fresh features and quality-of-life updates, including a new emote wheel that’ll allow for better communication with your digital Disney and Pixar pals, as well as live party members.

And All Hallow’s Eve isn’t the end of the DDV fun either, as the game has at least two more updates planned before year’s end. Due in November, the next paid expansion, The Keepsake Sea, will allow players to transform into mermaids – and interact with Ariel, of course – as well as bring Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow into the life sim. The holiday season will also welcome Stitch’s human bestie, Lilo, in a separate, free update.