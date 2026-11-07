GTA 6 Physical Copies Leak Reveals Collector’s Poster

GTA 6 physical copies have leaked, and in turn, the Collector’s poster has been revealed. Back in October, it was rumored that every physical copy was set to come with a collector’s poster, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. What made this rumor surprising is that GTA 6 doesn’t even come with a physical disc, unlike these other games, so for it to have a physical collector’s map stashed inside seemed unlikely, especially when you factor in that this would mean excluding all Grand Theft Auto fans who purchased the $100 edition for its exclusive content, as it is digital only. Then this week Rockstar Games confirmed that it was making a double-sided poster featuring a map on one side and cover art on the other side. It didn’t say this poster would be available with physical copies, though, and it didn’t reveal this poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are actually two new leaks, one of which comes from MediaMarkt, which reveals the double-sided poster, strangely featuring no map, but the cover art of the game and then the cover girl on the other side. This would indicate the poster shipping with physical copies is different than whatever Rockstar Games previously confirmed. In addition to the MediaMarkt leak, there is also a Reddit user from Germany who was able to grab a physical copy of the game from a retailer worker. In the process, they snapped a picture of both sides, revealing not just the front and back of the box, but two new screenshots on the back of the box as well. This Reddit user wasn’t able to open the box, as they had to give it back to the store, meaning they couldn’t confirm the collector’s poster is in the box, but noted there was some weight to it, suggesting there’s something inside, and it’s obviously not the disc.

OP can’t open the box as it’s taken from a retailer worker but there is a weight to the box which indicates it includes the poster as per reported. pic.twitter.com/EDT520ZXP7 — ben (@videotech) November 7, 2026

GTA 6 Spoilers

While physical copies are seemingly leaking early, those who acquire one won’t be able to play the game early like many other games because there is no disc to bypass the online check. To this end, there shouldn’t be any issue with spoilers resulting from any of this.

As noted, those who purchased the $100 digital-only edition of the game obviously will not be getting this poster, which is why Rockstar Games is making one available to purchase from its website for just $1. It also comes free with any purchase from the Rockstar Store. That said, the timing of its release is unclear and this one from Rockstar Games appears to be seperate from the one shipping with physical copies. To this end, Rockstar Games simply notes that it will be made available shortly after launch. It’s also unclear if there will be a limited supply or an infinite supply available in perpetuity.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And when it arrives, it will be with some big changes to the game, including some major changes and upgrades to the police.