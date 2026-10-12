GTA 6 Leak Reveals Collector’s Map Reportedly Coming With Every Physical Copy

A new GTA 6 leak has surfaced online, revealing a collector’s map supposedly coming with every physical copy. Unfortunately, while the leak reveals the existence of this collector’s map, it does not reveal what it is. Nor has it been confirmed. Rather, the leak comes from a GameStop store that has listed that physical copies come with “a physical collector’s map.” This has not been officially communicated by GameStop, but has rather popped up across select stores.

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The origin of the leak comes from the GTA 6 Reddit page and has been spread by prominent Grand Theft Auto accounts on X and elsewhere. The post, which can be seen below, shows specifically what appears to be DIY advertising posted on the window of a singular GameStop store. Where this store is has not been revealed. The sharer of the post did say they went inside and spoke to employees who reiterated the information.

Is This Leak Real?

What would make this surprising is the fact that not even a physical copy of the game is included with physical copies, just a code. So, the fact that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would go beyond expectations to include a physical copy of a collector’s map would be surprising. That said, both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, the two most recent releases from the former, did come with physical maps, so there is precedent to expect a physical map with GTA 6 physical copies, but these games also came with physical copies of said games, so it’s unclear how much the precedent matters.

While it may seem weird that Rockstar Games would withhold this information, you have to remember it’s trying to drive pre-orders to the $100 version, which is not available physically, and thus would not come with this map. In fact, this heavily incentivizes not sharing this information. That still doesn’t explain why GameStop employees would have access to this information, unless they are already getting copies and breaking open these copies, which seems unlikely.

It would be on-brand for this to leak before it was publicly announced, because just about everything involving this game has leaked before it’s been publicly announced or shared. Recent examples of this include the Cardi B leak and confirmation of a previous leak that revealed a feature never before seen in any previous Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption game was in GTA 6.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, and GameStop — all of the implicated parties — have not commented on this leak, which remains unverified and somewhat dubious. This has not stopped it from spreading, so it’s possible clarification could come, though all three parties rarely comment on rumors and speculation.