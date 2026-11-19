Unlike in previous Grand Theft Auto games, players can’t hire prostitutes in GTA 6, and this has proven to be one of the biggest talking points of launch week, at least on social media. This is the first Grand Theft Auto game in the 3D era, starting in 2001 with GTA III, which introduced prostitutes to the series. Since then, they have been in GTA: Vice City, GTA San Andreas, GTA 4, and GTA 5. Going into the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, there was no word of this content being removed, making it a surprise for fans of the series. And it’s not a surprise many like.

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While many Grand Theft Auto players, if not the majority, are not very bothered by the change from Rockstar Games, there are plenty who are. To this end, many of the top posts right now on the GTA 6 Unmoderated Reddit page are about this topic, including the very top post.

Not only are Grand Theft Auto fans unhappy that the feature has been removed, but they also claim it’s emblematic of the rest of the game, which limits player freedom compared to previous installments, especially when it comes to romance.

First GTA Game in the 3D Era to Remove Prostitutes

“Removing prostitutes from the game makes no sense at all,” reads the title of one of the top posts on the aforementioned Reddit page over the last 24 hours. The post continues, “It’s been an iconic feature in the franchise for a long time, but they suddenly decide to scrap it because Jason has to stay loyal to Lucia. Did we just forget that Michael was able to pick up hookers and cheat on his wife in GTA 5? It’s supposed to be an unhinged game where anything can happen.

There are many of these posts not just on Reddit, but across the Internet. It’s indeed odd that Rockstar Games allows players not to romance Jason and Lucia, yet doesn’t let them have other romantic opportunities. You’re either locked into the romance or locked into nothing. Rockstar Games has its official explanation, but its official explanation doesn’t actually explain a lot. It effectively boils down to not undermining and harming the Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque story that is central to the game, but in the process, it undermines and harms other elements of the series.

This ties into a larger problem with the game, which is that the realism and immersion it puts on a pedestal is often fundamentally at odds with the over-the-top and zany DNA of the series. It worked in Red Dead Redemption 2 because Red Dead Redemption is more grounded, slow-moving, and not as chaotic. To this end, GTA 6 feels far more like RDR2 than any other previous GTA game in many ways.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Was this the right call by Rockstar Games?