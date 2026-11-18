Vice City is alive, but not all of its seedy pleasures are up for grabs in Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, some fans might be surprised to hear that the franchise’s well-known salacious activities are no longer on the menu. That’s right, players will not be able to casually solicit prostitution in an interesting reversal of a mechanic that dates back to 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III. But the reason is actually not all that surprising if you have any indication of the game’s premise.

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Rockstar Games actually addressed the absence of prostitution within the game highlighting the harm that it’d actually do to the story they’re trying to tell. In a response to Shacknews, Rockstar Games stated the following:

“GTA VI is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run. While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in VI has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell. Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA VI, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasize as you play through Jason and Lucia’s story.”

This feels obvious given the nature of the game’s protagonists and their naturally intimate relationship. Rockstar Games has shared plenty of details in the past, noting that players can further the relationship between Jason and Lucia through various romantic means including dating, holding hands, dancing, and more. While the absence of such a mechanic may be a first for the series, at least in the past two decades, countless other GTA tropes still exist within the world of Grand Theft Auto 6.

With the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 at an all-time high given the imminent launch we’re rapidly learning more about the game that is just mere hours away from a wide release. Rockstar has confirmed that the game will never receive a 60fps mode on current console hardware. Fans hoping for an eventual update may be disheartened by this news. Meanwhile, many are still wondering whether GTA Online will make its way to Rockstar’s latest entry. Find out what Rockstar has said about a future multiplayer option. In other news, you may be wondering if a GTA movie will ever gain any traction. Recently, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick opened up about the possibility of a cinematic version of Grand Theft Auto coming to fruition.

With all that said, and knowing that GTA’s more risqué pasttime is off-limits, what are the first activities or GTA traditions that you’re excited to engage in with the launch of GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below.