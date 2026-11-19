Rockstar Games has officially revealed the voice actress behind Mandy, a side character in Grand Theft Auto VI who has been going viral on social media. Of course, much of the discussion around GTA 6 has been about how incredible the game is, as evidenced by the fact that it is the highest-rated game on Metacritic of all time. There have been many splinter discussions, though. One of the more substantial side discussions has been around prostitutes being removed from the game. There has also been plenty of chatter about how slow the game starts, the imbalanced couple dynamic between Jason and Lucia, and just how huge its open world is. Among all of this, one of the more viral talking points has been Mandy.

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To say parts of the Internet have an obsession with the character would be an understatement. And the character appears very early in the game, which means most players are familiar with her. This helps with virality. There are also some interesting spoilers involving the character, but we won’t go into that. The point is, the character has been viral across X, Facebook, and more.

Today, November 19, Rockstar Games revealed who plays the character alongside the full cast. And for those wondering, the voice actress behind Mandy is Lexie Shoaibi, who also does the motion capture for the character. This is the first video game Shoaibi has appeared in. And as her IMDb page shows, she doesn’t have an extensive list of credits. As an actress, she has 5, with her most prominent roles coming from 2021’s Atom, 2016’s Dashboard Light, and 2017’s The Good Fight. As you may know, Rockstar Games often uses lesser-known acting talents, especially ones with no track record in video games.

Can You Romance Mandy in GTA 6?

Shoaibi has roughly 69k followers on Instagram, which is a large amount, but that number is likely to skyrocket following this reveal. The character does not have a prominent role in the game, but given the reception to the character, this could change in the future, particularly with GTA Online content. In the meantime, many have been wondering if you can romance Mandy in GTA 6 in any capacity, and the answer is no. You can’t have any romantic relationships in the game outside of the two protagonists. The next closest thing would be the strip clubs.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there is no word on a PC release date, though a PC release is inevitable. What’s more up in the air is whether or not a Nintendo Switch 2 version will happen. That said, according to rumors, a Switch 2 version is happening.