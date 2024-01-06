Grand Theft Auto Actor Defends GTA 6 From "Woke" Criticisms

GTA 6 was finally revealed by Rockstar Games last month. Within a month, the trailer has garnered a massive 164 million views. This is a huge number, but not surprising as there is no doubting that GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game release of all time. And the reception to the reveal trailer has been very positive, however, there has been some isolated pockets of criticism of the trailer and the game. This criticism has suggested the game is "woke" for the fact that one of its two protagonists, Lucia, is female

Responding to this, Ned Luke has waived away these claims. While there is no word of Luke's involvement with GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto fans will know him as the actor behind Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. Speaking to IGN, Luke suggests the character of Lucia, the character in question, is a significant point for the series. Adding to this, he also describes those criticizing the game as woke because of her as "clowns."

"Lucia's hard, man. In the trailer, she looked good. You get a lot of these clowns out here going, 'Rockstar's going woke, they're caving into the wokeness of the world,'" said Luke. "First of all, there's been other female protagonists in the past, but not in something as huge as this."

For what it is worth, we've seen more people berating those criticizing the game for being "woke," then we have seen people make this accusation. And in the age of outrage currency, it's unclear how much of this criticism that has been floating around is genuine and not just people looking for attention. Whatever the case, it's a discussion only happening on the Internet.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide sometime in 2025 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest discussion about the 2025 title -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.