GTA 6 Report Reveals How Long the Game May Be

A new Grand Theft Auto VI report sheds light on how long GTA 6 will be when it releases in 2025. To this end, it sounds like the length of GTA 6 could be a similar length to GTA 5, which means nowhere near as long as Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, both of these tidbits are assuming the information is true. The report specifically comes the way of Legacy Killa HD, a fairly popular YouTuber, especially within the space of Rockstar Games.

According to the YouTuber, he predicts the game will be about 35 to 40 hours long. Now, if you played GTA 5 you will know it is about 30 to 50 hours long, depending on how much of the side content you complete. That said, a completionist playthrough sets you back roughly 80 hours.

The emphasis here is "predicts" though. According to the YouTuber, they don't have any information on how long the game is, which is not surprising because this information would not even be known by developers. There will be an internal target, but this information is nowhere near being finalized. The prediction is based on some insider information though. The YouTuber notes, more specifically, they were told the game is shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2. This information is presumably based on internal targets.

For those that don't know: Red Dead Redemption 2 is at minimum 50 hours long. This is just to complete the main campaign though. Add the bulk of main side content and you are looking at least 80 hours. Meanwhile, completionist playthroughs will set you back roughly 180 hours.

The question now remains is if the game is shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2 whether or not it will be longer than GTA 5. What's odd is that the YouTuber has heard the game is shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2. Why wouldn't GTA 5 be used as the benchmark, unless, content wise the game is more comparable to Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA 5? Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor and the speculation it has created has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.