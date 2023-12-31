GTA 6 Fan Recreates Trailer in Minecraft

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been recreated in Minecraft. Grand Theft Auto VI is on track to be one of the biggest video games of all-time, if not one of the biggest entertainment products of all-time. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time on Minecraft and the trailer for GTA 6 garnered massive attention, even going as far as setting records. As soon as the trailer dropped, there was mainstream news coverage of the trailer, showcasing how much of an event this really was. With over 160 million views on the trailer already, Rockstar Games is looking at one of the most hyped video games in history.

The trailer itself is a minute and a half long and perfectly sets the tone for the game. Players will return to Vice City for the first time in over 20 years and get to explore its surrounding areas for the first time as Rockstar attempt to satirize Florida. The game will follow Lucia and her boyfriend as they partake in various crimes. As of right now, not much else is known about the game, but it hasn't stopped fans from being hyped. Rockstar Games has worked hard to make a strong first impression and it's been so effective that fans are recreating the trailer. We have seen the GTA 6 trailer in LEGO format, someone recreated it in GTA V, and now... someone has taken things to Minecraft. YouTuber EvilGame recreated the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft and it's absurdly cool. Given how much time it takes to make something in Minecraft, not to mention, when it's something that is as detailed as Rockstar's worlds, it's really impressive how well this turned out and how quickly they were able to pull it together.

We can likely expect similar treatment for future GTA 6 trailers. They will likely be longer, more detailed, and give us a better sense of the plot. As for when we'll get those, it's anyone's guess. Maybe in the summer or early fall, but any sooner than that is probably out of the question since GTA 6 won't release until 2025.