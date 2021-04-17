GTA 6 Theory Makes Big Claim About the Game's Setting

✖

Did Rockstar Games just leak the setting of GTA 6? Well, that's what some Grand Theft Auto fans think has happened, though, as you would expect, it's not as cut-and-dry as this. The catalyst for the latest speculation over where the game is set is a new job listing out of Rockstar India, which is looking for a "Mixed Media Animator" to create "in-game media."

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have taken "in-game media" to mean in-game websites, which there are many in GTA 5. Of course, if the game is set in the 1980s Vice City like some rumors have suggested, this wouldn't be possible, which would, in turn, mean the game is set in the modern era.

However, in-game media could refer to a lot of things, such as in-game TV broadcasts and in-game radio. In other words, this doesn't have to be in relationship with web pages like the theory suggests.

THEORY: GTA 6 might not be in the 1980s time, here's why. Rockstar recently posted out a job for India looking for "Mixed Media Animator".

"We create content for in-game Media" "We work on Multiple platforms" Remember Life Invader and all of these websites?#GTAVI pic.twitter.com/OCDUpD0Y8c — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is this speculation, and as noted, the conclusions reached through it are possibly faulty. Of course, Rockstar Games could put an end to the speculation with an official comment or statement featuring clarification, but it's unlikely it will do this. Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive never comment on speculation, including speculation created by in-house job listings.

Right now, we have both rumors and reports claiming the game is set in the 1980s and the modern era. In fact, we have a few that suggest the game takes place over a few decades and is partially set in both. However, these are just rumors, and like the speculation above, there's no use putting much stock in any of them.

For more coverage on GTA 6 -- including all of the other latest rumors, leaks, and bits of speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, hit the comments section with your thoughts. Where do you want to see GTA 6 set and during what era?