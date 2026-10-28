GTA 6’s Lucia Actress Dodges Questions From Fans in New Live Stream

Grand Theft Auto 6 is imminent. The most anticipated game in years will finally be available to players in just a few weeks. Meanwhile, the alleged voice actress behind one of the game’s two protagonists, Lucia, has seen a boon in her social media following. Manni Perez acknowledged the burgeoning interest in her social media presence recently with a first-ever live on Instagram to answer questions about herself. Though there is one particular question in all of its variations that she outright ignored during the stream. Any question even alluding to her involvement with GTA 6 was never addressed, let alone acknowledged.

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Lucia’s actress in GTA 6, Manni Perez went live for the first time on Instagram.



She couldn’t properly acknowledge her role due to the NDA, but she seems just as excited as everyone else with the launch approaching. pic.twitter.com/YAPd1Y4Pwd — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 24, 2026

Of course, a majority of the queries scrolling by at the bottom of the screen had everything to do with the meteoric arrival of the long-awaited GTA sequel. Perez stuck to queries asking specifically about her life, likes, interests, and personal qualities. The obvious disregard for the biggest questions on everyone’s mind led to some thinking that this live wasn’t even truly “live,” but a recording. “Is this real?,” one user remarks. At one point, Perez begins talking about cooking, followed by a reaction from one fan stating, “no one asked about cooking.” Eventually, another fan determined, “… this looks so prenrecorded [sic].” Perez would later acknowledge this comment, sharing that it was an actual live and was not pre-recorded. “NDA gotta be craaaaazy,” one fan infers. Overall, Perez kept the live casual and provided fans with more insight into her life.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly a big deal for the gaming industry, and despite recent leaks of gameplay, Rockstar is undoubtedly adamant about protecting their IP to the best of their ability. NDAs are common in the entertainment industry, especially when a media release is as highly anticipated as a game like GTA 6. Actors and Actresses usually agree to either not discuss the project until a certain date or to even acknowledge certain aspects of the impending release. So, it would be no surprise that Perez, as the suspected actress behind Lucia, might be under a highly aggressive NDA alongside the other actors involved.

Rumors have persisted concerning the rest of the cast. However, fans have focused expressly on Lucia, as Perez was recently pinpointed as the likely actress linked to the role. One notable piece of casting has been confirmed, however. Notable actor Stephen Root (Get Out, King of the Hill) has previously confirmed that he plays Brian Heder in GTA 6. However, it’s important to keep in mind that everything else, including Perez’s involvement with GTA 6, is a rumor or hearsay until confirmed by official sources. We’re closer than ever to the release of GTA 6. So, fans will have to wait just a bit longer before they can truly learn anything substantial concerning the cast behind the year’s hottest release. In the meantime, satiate your desire for all things GTA 6 by checking out the latest trailer.

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Do you think Manni Perez is, in fact, the actress voicing Lucia in GTA 6? What are your suspicions regarding the rest of GTA 6’s cast? Share your thoughts on all things GTA 6 below.