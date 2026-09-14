GTA 6 Confirms First Official Cast Member After Years of Mystery

The first official cast member for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally been confirmed. Leading up to the release of the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, developer Rockstar Games has been strangely silent about the various actors and actresses who will end up appearing in the game. And while fans think that they’ve already deduced some of the stars of the game, the first official confirmation has now come to light.

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Speaking to AP News, longtime character actor Stephen Root confirmed that he is playing the character Brian Heder in Grand Theft Auto 6. Root, who has appeared in countless films and shows over the years such as Office Space, Barry, Get Out, and King of the Hill, acknowledged that fans were quick to identify his voice in one of the previous trailers for GTA 6 that had released. As such, his involvement with the game was more or less a foregone conclusion, with Root now validating it for himself.

“Yeah, you’re gonna see me in there,” Root said. “I think from the first rollout of [GTA 6] almost a year ago, they had my character in there, and there were too many people who knew me from King of the Hill and my voice. So I think that secret kind of got divulged then. I’m so happy to be involved with it. It’s an amazing thing to look at.”

When it comes to Root’s character, Brian, there’s still not a ton that we know about the role he plays in Grand Theft Auto 6. Brian is known to be an associate of Jason’s and is involved in drug running throughout Vice City and its surrounding areas. He’s been shown off a handful of times in GTA 6’s various trailers in addition to the game’s recent gameplay presentation that took place. As a result, it seems as though he’ll be one of the primary characters outside of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, but just how present he’ll be across the game’s entire story remains unknown.

While Root is the first person to be confirmed to play a character in GTA 6, fans think they also know who some of the other stars of the game will be. Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan is perhaps the most prominent actor that many believe is playing the character Cal Hampton in GTA 6, while Jason is thought to be portrayed by Dylan Rourke, with Lucia being Mannie Perez. Only time will tell if these assumptions are correct, but Rockstar should begin sharing more details on the game’s cast in the weeks ahead.

As for its launch, Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally arrive later this year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version is also expected to be in the works, but won’t launch until a later date.