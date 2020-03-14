Grand Theft Auto Fans Think New GTA Online DLC Teases GTA 6 Setting

Grand Theft Auto fans — or at least some of them — are convinced that GTA Online’s latest DLC is teasing the setting of GTA 6. If this is correct, then it would mean that GTA 6 will take players back to not only Vice City, but to Mexico. The problem is the “evidence” is a bit dubious, and to believe it requires quite the stretch. According to the theory, Grand Theft Auto VI’s map will run up the east cast from Vice City to Chicago and the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, it will stretch as far southwest to northern Mexico.

What’s the evidence? Well, fans have — stretching as much as possible — pointed out that the “Height of Society” race track in GTA Online’s new Open Wheel DLC roughly matches up with the aforementioned barriers, and this is of note because of all the Vice City rumors. On top of this, a prominent GTA Forums leaker suggested that a GTA 6 clue is hidden within a map from the new GTA Online DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can see all the evidence laid out for yourself. Again, it’s important to note that this is nothing but a theory. And like most fan theories, this is probably nothing more than a massive stretch. However, every once in awhile, these type of theories do wind up being correct in their speculation.

For now, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. While there’s certainly reason to believe that in some capacity the next installment will return to Vice City, and include a sprawling map, in this instance we have nothing but speculation and the loosest of connections.

At the moment of publishing, Grand Theft Auto VI hasn’t been announced or even hinted at by Rockstar Games, at least in an official capacity. That said, when it comes to GTA 6, it’s more of a matter of when, not if.

