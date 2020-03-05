Every Xbox Series X Game Confirmed So Far
The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. That said, while Microsoft has been more forthcoming about its next-gen console than Sony has been with the PS5, there's plenty we still don't know about the machine, including many of the games launching with and along the console. However, this is slowly, but surely changing. At the moment of publishing, not only do we know of a few games coming from Xbox itself, but third-parties are starting to reveal and confirm their next-gen and cross-gen games. So far, this list of third-parties includes the likes of CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, Techland, and many more.
Below, you can take a quick gander at every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far. Further, below this, you'll find another list of announced games that we suspect will release on the Xbox Series X either at launch or around it. That said, it's important to remember the rest of the article is concerned about confirmed games only. In other words, rumored and leaks games are not included. Further, while it's likely many upcoming Xbox One games will be ported and enhanced on Xbox Series X, unless this is confirmed, they won't be on here.
Anyway, lengthy introduction aside, here is every single game confirmed for release on Xbox Series X (every game confirmed for PS5 so far can be found HERE):
SENUA'S SAGA: HELLBLADE II
Senua'a Saga: Hellblade II is a dark-fantasy action-adventure game that explores themes of mental illness. At the moment, it's unclear what its relation to its predecessor is, but we do know it's still in the hands of Ninja Theory, the developer best-known for games like DmC: Devil May Cry and Heavenly Sword.
Release Date: TBA
HALO INFINITE
Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter -- and the sixth mainline Halo game -- in development at 343 Industries, the developer who took over the reigns of the series after Bungie left it behind with Halo 3. It will notably release as a cross-gen game.
Release Date: Late 2020
CYBERPUNK 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open-world role-playing game from Polish developer CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher series. It's poised to hit current-gen consoles and PC this September, but it's unclear when it will arrive on next-gen hardware.
Release Date: TBA
OUTRIDERS
Outriders is a third-person looter-shooter developed by People Can Fly, the team best-known for Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. It's being published by Square Enix, and will notably be a cross-gen release.
Release Date: Late 2020
GODS AND MONSTERS
Gods and Monsters is a storybook adventure game with serious Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes. It's being developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and published by Ubisoft as a cross-gen release.
Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021
GOTHIC (REMAKE)
A remake of 2001's Gothic, a fantasy-themed single-player action RPG being published by THQ Nordic and developed by a brand new and unannounced studio in Spain. It will be a next-gen only game.
Release Date: Sometime after 2020
RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE
Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical cooperative first-person shooter from publisher Ubisoft and a splinter team of Rainbow Six Siege. It's being developed as a cross-gen game.
Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021
DYING LIGHT 2
Dying Light 2 is an open-world action RPG meets zombie survival-horror game. In development at Techland, it's a cross-gen game and does not require you to play the first game in the series.
Release Date: TBA
WATCH DOGS: LEGION
Watch Dogs: Legion is a open-world crime-action game where you can play as any NPC in the game. Set in London, England, it has no continuity with the first two games in the series. It's in development at Ubisoft as a cross-gen game.
Release Date: Late 2020 - Early 2021
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action adventure game that follows Gollum after he acquires the One Ring. It's in development for next-gen consoles via Daedalic Entertainment, a German studio and perhaps the best-known adventure game studio in the business.
Release Date: 2021
ANNOUNCED, BUT NOT CONFIRMED FOR XBOX SERIES X
- Everwild
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Starfield
- BioShock 4
- Elden Ring
- Diablo 4
- Overwatch 2
- New NBA Live
- Call of Duty 2020
- Sniper Elite 5
- PsychoNauts 2
- The Sims 5
- Battlefield 6
- Untitled Star Wars Game
- Untitled Avatar Game
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Skull & Bones
- Payday 3
- Untitled Saints Row Game
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Sons of the Forest
- Grounded
- Battletoads
- Crossfire X
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
