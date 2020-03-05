The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. That said, while Microsoft has been more forthcoming about its next-gen console than Sony has been with the PS5, there's plenty we still don't know about the machine, including many of the games launching with and along the console. However, this is slowly, but surely changing. At the moment of publishing, not only do we know of a few games coming from Xbox itself, but third-parties are starting to reveal and confirm their next-gen and cross-gen games. So far, this list of third-parties includes the likes of CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, Techland, and many more.

Below, you can take a quick gander at every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far. Further, below this, you'll find another list of announced games that we suspect will release on the Xbox Series X either at launch or around it. That said, it's important to remember the rest of the article is concerned about confirmed games only. In other words, rumored and leaks games are not included. Further, while it's likely many upcoming Xbox One games will be ported and enhanced on Xbox Series X, unless this is confirmed, they won't be on here.

Anyway, lengthy introduction aside, here is every single game confirmed for release on Xbox Series X (every game confirmed for PS5 so far can be found HERE):