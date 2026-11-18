Grand Theft Auto 6 has made a significant change to one of Rockstar Games’ familiar features, as players cannot revisit completed story missions through a dedicated in-game replay menu. The feature has been a regular part of the developer’s recent releases, giving players the freedom to return to memorable moments, experiment with different approaches, or simply experience their favorite missions again. However, the latest entry takes a different approach, and its branching narrative may be the reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to IGN, whose reviewer completed a full playthrough of the game, GTA 6 does not include a dedicated option for replaying story missions. This marks a stark departure from previous Rockstar releases, which have generally allowed players to revisit completed missions after finishing them. While the studio hasn’t directly commented on the omission, the game’s interconnected storytelling offers a likely explanation for the decision.

GTA 6’s Branching Story Makes Mission Replays More Complicated

Image Courtesy of Rockstar

The biggest consideration appears to be how decisions made throughout GTA 6‘s story can influence events much later in the adventure. Certain missions can unfold in dramatically different ways depending on choices players have made hours earlier. Even decisions that might initially seem insignificant can affect how Jason and Lucia approach later situations, creating outcomes that aren’t necessarily the same for every player.

This makes the traditional mission replay system considerably more complicated. Allowing players to revisit a completed mission independently could create inconsistencies with the events that have already unfolded in their particular playthrough. A mission that originally ended with a relatively straightforward outcome might play out very differently when approached again, potentially undermining the consequences of earlier decisions. The same interconnected storytelling also extends into open-world encounters, where seemingly spontaneous events can be influenced by previous actions.

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s worth emphasizing that this is a possible explanation for the design decision rather than a direct statement from Rockstar. Nevertheless, it offers a plausible reason for why the studio might have decided to leave the familiar feature behind as it builds a more reactive version of its open world.

Players aren’t completely without options entirely, however. GTA 6 includes additional manual save slots that can be used, meaning players can preserve their progress at important points throughout the campaign and return to those moments by loading an earlier save. It requires a little more preparation than selecting a completed mission from a menu, but it does provide a way to revisit certain parts of the story.

Whether Rockstar eventually introduces a dedicated replay feature remains unknown. For now, players will have to approach GTA 6‘s story missions as part of a continuous adventure rather than individual experiences they can freely revisit.