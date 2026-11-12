GTA 6 Map Leak Reveals New Locations

Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the GTA 6 map, which has opened the door for leaks to do this for it. And that’s exactly what has happened. The entirety of the GTA 6 map has not leaked, but a part of it has, which in turn has revealed new locations that Grand Theft Auto fans didn’t know about previously. And the new leak doesn’t come from a dubious source, but from an official event put on by Rockstar Games itself.

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Following the collector’s poster leak, the recent promotional event from Rockstar Games at Selfridges in Manchester, England, has leaked part of the GTA 6 map. As you may know, the Collector’s Edition comes with a physical map. This Collector’s Edition was on display, behind glass, at the event. And the display included this collector’s map. Obviously, the map was not flattened out to reveal the entire map, but players could still see bits and pieces of it.

To this end, as you can see for yourself below, the following locations can be seen: Goose Key, Pelican Valley, Lummox County, Manzana, Moreau, Key Lento, and Southwind. Meanwhile, a Toll 1A road sign can also be seen, as well as a blimp.

Selfridges in Manchester Exchange Square have got the #GTA6 Collectors Set on display and the Map folded up in the display too.. this means somebody who works there has seen it fully 👀 here what I snapped 😉 @RockstarGames #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/2qfyllsdqI — GazzaMontana (@GazzaMontana) November 12, 2026

GTA 6’s Huge Map

As you may know, the map of GTA 6 is absolutely massive, and substantially larger than the maps of its previous games, like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. This is one of many upgrades in the game. This is because the map itself is much larger than Vice City. Vice City is the primary location in the game, but it’s reasonable to assume much of the game won’t even be played in it.

As for whether Rockstar Games is going to officially reveal the map before launch, probably not; it may leak, but don’t anticipate an official reveal from Rockstar itself because we never got this for Red Dead Redemption 2. The map for the open-world western famously leaked, and leaked very early, but there was never an official reveal. We do not expect the strategy to change here.

Speaking of leaks, Rockstar Games has not commented on this one, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons. Until then, take everything here with a grain of salt. If a comment is provided, the story will be updated accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to release worldwide on November 19 via PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There is currently no word of a PC release or a Nintendo Switch 2 release. The former is inevitable, but the latter is not. Meanwhile, when the new game from Rockstar Games releases, it will cost a minimum of $80.