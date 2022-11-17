GTA Online Celebrates Grand Theft Auto's 25th Anniversary

GTA Online is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Although there's been some confusion over when the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto is, the series officially first began in November. Due to an incorrect Google listing, many believed the series began in October 1997. Some people thought this also meant that Rockstar Games would reveal the next Grand Theft Auto game in October to coincide with this anniversary, but alas, there was no grand unveiling and we still don't know much about the next game. Rockstar Games has promised more information in the future, but it's unclear how long we will be waiting for that first look at the highly anticipated game.

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games has found a smaller way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the incredibly successful open-world crime franchise. In the latest weekly update for GTA Online, players can earn the rare Knuckleduster and Baseball Bat t-shirts simply by logging into the game. The knuckledusters imagery has been used to promote previous Grand Theft Auto anniversaries, such as Grand Theft Auto 3's 10th anniversary via a coffee mug that Rockstar released. The baseball bat has also been in every game since Grand Theft Auto 3 and is one of the most accessible melee weapons in each game given its practicality. Outside of this anniversary celebration, Rockstar is also continuing the Heists Event by increasing the chances to find the incredibly lucrative Panther Statue in the Cayo Perico Heist. You can view a summary of this week's update below.

Increased chance of finding the Panther Statue during the Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week

Double GTA$ and RP on The Prison Break and Series A Funding Heists

Double GTA$ and RP on The Cayo Perico Series and Stunt Races

Free Knuckleduster Tee and Baseball Bat Tee for playing any time this week, in celebration of the Grand Theft Auto series' 25th anniversary

for completing all Heist Finales before November 24 On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hao's Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II

This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: A Classic Black Grotti Brioso 300 wrapped in the White Pinstripe livery, Annis Savestra in Metallic Bronze, Maibatsu Manchez Scout in a combination of Matte Lime Green and Green paint wrapped in the 90's Sandbox livery, Överflöd Entity XF in Torino Red, and a Declasse Vamos in Metallic Spinnaker Purple, Pearlescent Bright Purple, and Matte Black wrapped in the Sure It's Safe livery – all 30% off this week

The Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vapid Peyote Gasser, and Vulcar Nebula Turbo LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row to earn the Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Place Top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row to earn the Lampadati Tropos Rallye Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Gallivanter Baller ST

The Gallivanter Baller ST 50% off Setup costs for The Cayo Perico Heist

30% off the Military Rifle and Combat Shotgun

35% off the Kosatka submarine and all its Upgrades and Modifications

Vehicle Discounts: 15% off the Shitzu Longfin, 25% off the HVY Vetir, 30% off the Dinka Verus, Mammoth Squaddie, Vapid Winky, Sparrow, Western Company Annihilator Stealth, Declasse Hotring Sabre, Maibatsu Manchez Scout, Grotti Brioso 300, Annis Savestra, Överflöd Entity XF, Grotti Itali RSX, and Överflöd Imorgon, 35% off the Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy

What do you you think of this week's GTA Online update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.