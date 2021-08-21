GTA Online Gets a Kart Krash Mode and a New Vehicle

✖

GTA Online already had karts for players to ride around in when they didn’t feel like taking one of their more expensive rides out, and now, there’s a game mode centered entirely around those karts. It’s called “Kart Krash: Full Auto,” and it’s available now as part of the game’s latest weekly update. Another new vehicle from the Los Santos Tuners update was similarly added for players to add to their collections if they can afford it.

Kart Krash can either be played as a team or by yourself, but the goal remains the same regardless which version of it you play. Your objective is to pilot your kart and take out other players by using the karts’ weapons as well as power-ups that you’ll find around the maps. It’s like a GTA Online version of Mario Kart, and it’s available to try out now.

Kart Krash: Full Auto introduces a new flavor of carnage. Players fight to be the last one surviving in teams or free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their go-karts and power-ups scattered about the map. Play this week to earn 2X GTA$ and RP: https://t.co/wlmLcQSHQ3 pic.twitter.com/220w7EglFB — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 19, 2021

Those who play the Kart Krash mode this week get twice as much GTA$ and RP rewards as they typically would which is probably a good thing seeing how there’s a new vehicle on the market now. That vehicle is the Pfister Growler, and it’s being sold through Legendary Motorsport if you’ve got the funds for it.

Have you spotted it yet? There’s something exceptional prowling round Los Santos. They say it sprints like a cheetah and purrs like an African bush elephant in heat. It must be the indomitable Pfister Growler, available now from Legendary Motorsport: https://t.co/vCNYmLsGMP pic.twitter.com/kPCP93xJ7g — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 19, 2021

Since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online has been getting new cars like this one and others periodically. Several were released alongside the update itself while others have been trickling into the game periodically afterwards. You can take these cars for test drives as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, too, so that you can see if they’re worth the money before purchasing.