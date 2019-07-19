GTA Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Today, Rockstar Games announced GTA Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort, the game’s highly-anticipated new content update, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next week on July 23, for free. To accompany the news, Rockstar Games also released a brand-new trailer teasing and detailing the content players can expect from the update, which like previous content updates, looks meaty and as well-polished as anything Rockstar Games puts out these days.

“You’ve heard the rumors. You want to believe them, and there’s only one way to find out,” reads an official description. “Abandon your preconceptions. Let go of your inhibitions, your doubts, your sense of proportion, your credit rating. The rumors didn’t begin to do it justice. Welcome to The Diamond. Grand Opening July 23.”

The casino will open on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Mirror Park Boulevard, and not only allow players to gamble their lives away, but there’s luxury suites for them to stay in as well. The Diamond is also the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, high-end living, and a range of entertainment experiences you won’t find anywhere else in Los Santos.

There’s two types of in-game memberships, Casino and Resort and VIP. The former is a standard membership, while the latter comes with a penthouse and the systemic elitism only membership at The Diamond can provide.

For more information and media on the casino, the penthouses, the activities, and more, be sure to check out the official website Rockstar Games has created for the The Diamond by clicking right here.

The Diamond Casino & Resort Grand Opening next week July 23 in the heart of Los Santos Visit https://t.co/hIeIx2zf0I to see more details on what The Diamond has to offer, including Penthouse comforts, membership perks, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/gVZlY8F6Lb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 18, 2019

GTA Online is available, for free, for anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V, which is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the base game and its online portion, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the pair by clicking right here.