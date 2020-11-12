GTA Online Update Starts Community Event with Free Vehicle as a Reward

✖

GTA Online got a new update this week just like is has consistently pretty much every week before, but this update looks a bit different from the rest. While it comes with the usual bonuses and discounts and everything else that’s included in the weekly updates, it also kicks off a huge community event with an even bigger challenge for all players. The whole community stands to earn a free vehicle from the event, but only if they manage to steal a sizable sum of money from the Heist Finale modes.

The goal players have to reach as a community is a collective GTA$100 billion stolen from the Heist events. That’s no small number by any means, but considering how many GTA Online players there are, it’s not an unreachable one either.

The Heist Challenge If the community can collectively steal GTA$100 Billion across all GTA Online Heist Finales between now and November 18th, we’ll reward everybody with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December. Details: https://t.co/k4RdsMacv7 pic.twitter.com/X0PuQMS3M4 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 12, 2020

To start adding towards the community’s totals and pushing yourself and everyone else towards that goal, all you have to do is take part in the game’s Heist events throughout the next week. By playing any of the Heist Finales such as The Diamond Casino Heist and stealing money, you’ll add towards the goal.

Those who take part in the event this week get a unique badge tied to their accounts, but the much more meaningful prize is the free vehicle that’s coming soon.

“Should everyone come together and hit the target by November 18th, we’ll reward the entire community at large with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December,” Rockstar Games said. “All participants who partake in this week’s Heist challenge will receive an additional bonus – a special badge of honor for their efforts. Assemble your crew, plan your operations and keep an eye out for updates.”

For those worried about paying lots of Casino Heist Setup Fees to make it to this goal, you can rest a bit easier knowing Rockstar Games has waived 75% of the fees during the event to help players get started. Diamonds are also back in the Casino vault for the time being, so perhaps you’ll get lucky and find those as your grand prize after raiding the vaults.

The community event is live now and will end on November 18th, so expect to see lots of players taking part in Heists between now and then.