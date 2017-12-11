New Guacamelee 2 Gameplay Revealed at PSX

This past weekend at the Playstation Experience in Anaheim, Graham Smith of Drinkbox Studios dropped in to talk to the event’s hosts about Guacamelee 2. Set seven years after the events of the first game, the latest installment finds our hero Juan with a wife (Lupita — the first game’s love interest) and family, living among the agave fields. Unfortunately, a new threat rises, and it’s time for everyone’s favorite luchadors to spring into action again. You can check out the game play, along with some new details from the developer, below:

The gameplay that we see above features a spotlight on the chicken, another playable character that the player can chose as an alternative to Juan. Powerful, colorful and entertaining, the character is basically made for speed runs, but the hilarious sound effects certainly help to balance some of the more intense moments of game play. Players can switch almost seamlessly between Juan and the chicken, so get ready to hop between them based on what the game demands.

Revealed back in October at Paris Games Week, Guacamelee 2 looks to take what made the first game great and twist it into an even more colorful experience. New characters and plenty of chickens will keep players busy in both single-player and co-op mode.

Guacamelee was originally released in 2013, and became a hit during an era of co-op game resurgence. Guacamelee 2 seems like a great follow-up, taking everything that players love din the first game and cranking it up to 11 on the madness scale.

Guacemelee 2 is set for release on Playstation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro in 2018, but details around the exact date remain a mystery. It’s likely that the game will have later releases for other systems as well, so be sure to stay tuned for more news on which ones coming some time next year.