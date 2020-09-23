Halo 3: ODST Is Now Available on PC

The delay of Halo Infinite came as a major disappointment to franchise fans, but the release of Halo 3: ODST on PC should help soften the blow, for some! The game was released earlier today, and is available as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, or as a separate download for $4.99. Those that have Xbox Game Pass for PC, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, can also enjoy the game as part of their subscription. The PC version brings the game's single-player campaign, as well as the ODST Firefight multiplayer mode. A trailer for the re-release can be found in the Tweet below.

Released after Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST features a completely different campaign. Despite its place in The Master Chief Collection, ODST is one of the few Halo games that do not put players in the role of the character. Instead, the game focuses on a nameless rookie Orbital Drop Shock Trooper (ODST) with the United Nations Space Command. Unlike Master Chief, the rookie does not possess superhuman powers, which separates the game quite a bit from other series entries.

In another stark contrast, Bungie wanted to give Halo 3: ODST a crime noir atmosphere. The rookie's mission is smaller in scope compared to Master Chief's, and finds him spending the majority of the game on Earth. In order to further sell the game as a take on the crime noir genre, Bungie abandoned previous music from the series in favor of a soundtrack with an emphasis on jazz.

Halo 3: ODST is easily one of the most unique entries in the franchise, and that's given the game a fair share of followers! One of ODST's most common criticisms when it launched in 2009 was its shorter length, with some questioning whether its price tag was justified. The game is considerably cheaper now, so that should make its length a bit more acceptable!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox One and PC.

Are you a fan of Halo 3: ODST? Are you excited to check out the game on PC?