Halo Infinite's Entire Campaign Has Leaked

The first beta (or "Technical Preview) phase for Halo Infinite went live just a couple of days ago, and in the process of pushing this playable state of the game out to players, it looks as though 343 Industries accidentally included some details related to the game's campaign. Not long after this beta version of Halo Infinite went live, some users looked into the game's metadata to see what they could find. And as it turns out, this sleuthing has now led to the entire campaign leaking.

Yes, details related to the entirety of Halo Infinite seemed to have been found within the files of this Technical Preview iteration of the game. Although this leak doesn't clearly show scenes or segments from the campaign, it does feature a number of mentionables associated with the story and how it develops. As such, spoilers are now running rampant for Infinite across the internet, meaning that you should duck and cover if you don't want to have the game ruined for yourself.

Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them.❤️ 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) July 30, 2021

343 Industries' director Joseph Staten addressed this leak upfront on social media and implored fans to not spoil the experience for everyone. "Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone," Staten said. "So please, keep [your] eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

As a whole, this leak is somewhat unsurprising. Metadata leaks of this nature have become commonplace in titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite in recent years, so to see it continue here with Halo Infinite is almost expected to a certain degree. Still, considering that Infinite hasn't even been released yet, this is definitely a bit of a different situation.

At this point in time, it's still unknown when Halo Infinite might be releasing, so it's hard to know how long you might have to avoid spoilers. Based on a recent leak, however, it does sound like the game will be launching in November 2021. Regardless, whenever it does arrive, Halo Infinite will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.