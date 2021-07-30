Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Multiple Campaigns

✖

A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed 343 Industries' plan for multiple campaigns, which lines up with what the developer has been alluding to since it began to really talk about the Xbox and PC game a couple of years ago. The leak comes the way of a screenshot taken from the ongoing stress test, which shows a menu featuring the following options "news," "multiplayer," and "campaigns." Of course, it's possible campaign being plural is simply a mistake, but while this is a possibility, it's an unlikely one.

Assuming this isn't an error -- and it almost certainly isn't -- the implications would be that there will be more than one campaign. So far, we've only heard of one, but with so many games going the live-service route, it wouldn't be very surprising if 343 Industries followed in the footsteps of Bungie, the creators of Halo, and what it's been doing with the Destiny series, which is supporting it with both single-player and multiplayer content.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

There will be multiple campaigns for Halo Infinite, according to recent a screenshot.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/ShgdTNSSKI — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 30, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it is a leak. 343 Industries is pretty good at responding to not just leaks, but rumors and reports as well. So far, it hasn't commented on this leak, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. That said, don't be surprised if this changes and changes soon. Whether we will get more salient details, who knows, but a comment is somewhat likely given 343 Industries' past record at addressing information of the unofficial and speculative variety.

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime this holiday season -- though when exactly, remains to be seen -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter, click here. In the most recent and related news, 343 Industries has confirmed an unexpected gameplay feature will be ready for release. Meanwhile, the series co-creator recently revealed some unused guns from the original game.