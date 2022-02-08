Halo Infinite Fans Get Wrong Xbox DLC After Buying Nail Polish

Last month, Xbox announced a partnership with OPI nail polish, in which Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 players could receive exclusive in-game cosmetics by purchasing $20 worth of real-life cosmetics. OPI is currently selling a number of Xbox-inspired nail polishes for the occasion, with color names such as “Heart and Con-Soul,” and “Achievement Unlocked.” To get the Forza cosmetic, fans have to purchase the nail polish from Ulta, and the Halo Infinite cosmetic is exclusively offered to those who purchase through Amazon. Unfortunately, it seems the terms of the promotion were not spelled out explicitly, so many fans received a Forza code, when they were hoping for a Halo code instead.

According to Kotaku, OPI’s website currently has the correct requirements to receive the DLC, but it did not previously. Xbox’s press release also failed to state the explicit requirements, seemingly implying that fans would get both sets of DLC. As a result, Halo Infinite fans that purchased the Xbox nail polish through Ulta have been stuck with DLC for a game they might not own, or might not be interested in! On Twitter, Halo partnerships and lifestyle lead Katie Jerauld confirmed the terms of the promotion.

“I think you might have figured it out already but Forza has an exclusive in the US with Ulta for their code; a code for the Halo armor coating will be available with purchases starting Feb 1 at Amazon in the US and in other regions at other retailers (not sure of the breakdown),” Jerauld wrote on Twitter.

While the messaging around the promotion is much clearer now, it doesn’t help Halo Infinite fans that already dropped $20 on nail polish! The whole thing is understandably frustrating for a lot of fans, but it remains to be seen whether Xbox will find some way to make it up to them. While the Forza Horizon 5 skin is available in the game right now, the Halo Infinite skin’s in-game availability is “to be announced,” according to OPI’s website.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

