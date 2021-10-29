Halo Infinite Devs Tease New Enemy Types

Halo Infinite still has some of the fan-favorite enemies from past games like the Jackals, Grunts, and more, but it’s also going to be adding some new enemies, too. We’ve seen a couple of those already including the new Skimmer enemy that flies on the battlefield, and in a recent Inside Infinite blog post from the developer, 343 Industries teased more enemy types and said we’re “just beginning to scratch the surface” of the game’s mysteries.

When asked about new species of enemies in Halo Infinite, character & combat director Steve Dyck first spoke about the Skimmer which was revealed not long ago during the game’s big campaign overview. This enemy is indeed one that flies, but given the first-person nature of Halo Infinite, the developers wanted to be careful to not make it too frustrating an enemy to deal with.

“One of the new enemies we just revealed in the Campaign Overview is the Skimmer,” Dyck said. “While I won’t give away everything about them, what I can say is they are a mid-tier combatant, sort of on the level with the Jackals and higher tier Grunts. They aren’t full flying enemies but have hover packs to allow them to move around quickly and provide unique challenges and opportunities to the player while on foot or in a vehicle. We didn’t want to pursue a full flying enemy as we found in an FPS flying enemies can get a little frustrating and disorienting as the player is forced to look up. Skimmers, like their namesake, move around by just skimming above the ground.”

On the topic of other enemies, the developer said there wasn’t much that could be said about additional new species but teased that there are definitely some new variants players will be encountering in Halo Infinite.

“We can’t talk too many other specifics before release, but we are just beginning to scratch the surface of the mysteries this ring holds and that includes enemies,” Dyck said. “We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the game and discover the new goodies.”

The full Inside Infinite post from 343 Industries can be seen here. Halo Infinite is scheduled to release for the Xbox and PC platforms on December 8th.