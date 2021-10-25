Halo Infinite Shares Campaign Details in New Overview Trailer

Xbox and 343 Industries today revealed a bunch of new details about Halo Infinite‘s campaign. While it’s been known that Halo Infinite won’t feature campaign co-op at launch, it will still have the campaign, and today’s reveals are the biggest chunk of information about the campaign that’s been shared in months. “Halo has always been about heroism, hope, and the Master Chief, Spartan-117,” the Halo Waypoint post about the campaign reads in part. “In Halo Infinite, Chief is going head-to-head with the toughest foes he’s ever faced, in the most expansive, awe-inspiring, Halo story ever told.”

According to the new campaign overview trailer, Halo Infinite features the franchise’s biggest campaign to date and sees Master Chief tasked with retrieving an AI named “The Weapon” after the events of Halo 5: Guardians. The story seems to revolve around exactly what happened to Cortana, and Master Chief searches Zeta Halo to figure it out while fighting the Banished.

The campaign overview claims that Master Chief will have more freedom than ever before to take down the Banished in ways of players’ choosing. That seems to be borne out in less linear maps and upgradable abilities. It also shows off new enemies like Skimmers and the named “sadistic Spartan killer” Jega ‘Rdomnai as well as the Harbinger of Truth. It’s hard to tell how all of that plays out from the trailer alone, but it certainly looks more in line with modern video game campaigns from competitors than Halo franchise campaigns of the past.

As noted above, Halo Infinite is currently set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8th. The release of Halo Infinite this year is being supported with a Halo Infinite controller, a custom Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, and Xbox has even partnered with Rockstar Energy for Halo Infinite cans and rewards. The Xbox Series X|S consoles are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

