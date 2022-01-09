Halo Infinite Leak Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Multiplayer Modes

A new Halo Infinite leak is making the rounds, and if it’s accurate, several fan-favorite multiplayer modes are set to return in the near future. Like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and other popular multiplayer games, dataminers regularly pick through the files of Halo Infinite updates to unearth anything interesting or percuilar. And as you would expect, Halo Infinite dataminers routinely find things that fall into these two categories all the time. The latest involves some medals not currently in the game, but in the files.

What does this mean? Well, if there are medals in the files but not in the game it’s either indicative of cut content or content in the works. Typically, it’s the former, but the latter can never be ruled out. Whatever the case, there are currently medals in the files that indicate modes like Griffball and King of the Hill are set to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

[THREAD] New Halo Infinite Medals. 1/3

– Zombie Slayer

– Clash Of Kings

– Reclaimer

– The Sickness#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/t5TYntejWG — Delta (@Delta_ae) December 27, 2021

New Medals. 2/3

– Secure Line

– Signal Block

– Sneak King

– Undead Hunter pic.twitter.com/tsrDnbqM0n — Delta (@Delta_ae) December 27, 2021

New Medals. 3/3

– Watch the Throne

– Skyjack

– Saboteur

– Interception pic.twitter.com/N8My7KzwCb — Delta (@Delta_ae) December 27, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it all comes the way of datamining, which is reliable, but not bulletproof. Even if all of this content is slated to come to the game, it doesn’t mean it will end up making it to that point. Meanwhile, it’s also worth pointing out that Sneak King is already in the game, so it’s unclear why it’s included here.

Halo Infinite is currently available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2020 sci-fi first-person shooter, click here.

It has taken over six years for Halo Infinite to release, but after such a long wait, 343 has given fans the game that they’ve been holding out for. Although it might not win many points for originality, the latest entry in Xbox’s flagship franchise has again verified why Halo is one of the most popular gaming properties on the planet. Even though this series is now two decades old, Halo Infinite proves that there is still plenty of creative juice left in the tank to make Halo feel fresh and relevant in the modern landscape. In simplest terms, Halo is back.