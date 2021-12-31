Halo Infinite Player Goes Viral After Discovering Campaign Secret

A Halo Infinite player has gone viral after discovering a campaign secret, or at least a campaign secret that millions over on TikTok didn’t know about. That’s right, the new secret comes the way of a viral TikTok video that has amassed millions of views for unearthing a solution to navigating the campaign’s large map. Compared to previous Halo Games, players spent a lot more time traveling from point to point in Halo Infinite. Typically, there’s plenty of action and discoveries to be had on each journey, but it can be a bit tedious at times due to the length involved. If this has been an issue for you, then the TikTok videos below about to come in handy.

To recreate the viral TikTok below, all you need is your handy-dandy grappling hook, something that creates a large explosion, and a warthog. From here, drop the large explosion on the warthog, and as it goes flying away, grapple it. Do this, and you can effectively jump the whole map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some have suggested this is a bug, but there’s nothing to it that indicates this isn’t the product of intentional design. Whatever the case, the video seems to have gone viral because so many players had no clue you could do this, though the same likely can’t be said for veterans of the series.

Halo Infinite is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the latest Halo game — including not just the latest viral TikTok, but the latest official news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.