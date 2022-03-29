Halo TV Series Releases Episode 2 Clip

It would appear that the Halo TV series and Paramount+ are going to tease new information out via and website designed to look like Dr. Halsey’s computer interface ahead of new episodes. There are a couple of odds and ends to do on the “computer” itself, but notably, it includes a little keyboard interface of sorts where digits can be entered. This week, after the first episode was released on the streaming service last week and before the new one is out, there is a code that begins playing an interesting clip from the upcoming episode.

More specifically, a mysterious video shared on social media today included a code with symbols floating around highlighted in green that, when entered into the computer’s interface, leads to a new clip from the upcoming episode of the series. In the new clip, Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Halsey reinforces to Keir Dullea’s Admiral Hood that, despite his recent actions, Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief is still useful. Additionally, Halsey indicates there is “an insurance plan” to make sure he is useful going forward. You can check out the clip of the new Halo episode for yourself below:

Here is the official logline for Halo‘s second episode, “Unbound,” straight from the source:

“John takes Kwan to an old friend and learns more about the mystery object, which the Covenant and Makee are determined to steal. With the alien threat growing, Dr. Halsey has a plan to deal with John’s unpredictable behavior.”

As noted above, the second episode of the Halo television series, “Unbound,” is set to release this week on Paramount+. The first episode of the series, “Contact,” is currently available on the streaming platform. New episodes will release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

Have you had a chance to watch the first episode of the Halo series on Paramount+? Are you looking forward to the second episode of the series? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming or television!